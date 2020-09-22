The North American Hockey League announced that the Jamestown Rebels have suspended operations for the 2020-21 season.
The Rebels, who compete in the NAHL East Division with the Johnstown Tomahawks, set a return date for the 2021-22 season.
A dispersal draft will be held in the near future for those players currently on the Rebels 2020-21 protected list, which includes veteran players, tenders, and draft picks, according to the NAHL.
New York currently does not allow for scrimmages or games to played in the sport of ice hockey, which has been placed in the ‘high risk’ category by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“We are disappointed that the Rebels will not be able to participate in the 2020-21 NAHL season. We exhausted many options in our attempt return to play, but unfortunately none of them were in the best interest of our players, staff, and fans,” Rebels owner Ken Dennis said in a statement. “We remain fully committed to return to play in the NAHL for the 2021-22 season and look forward to continuing our proud tradition we have established the past six years with our great partners in the East Division.
“We appreciate the support of the NAHL and specifically Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld, who worked tirelessly to try and keep us playing this season. We are looking forward to our return to the ice in the 2021-22 and wish good luck to our partners in the East Division and all the players in the NAHL this season.”
Frankenfeld supported the Rebels’ decision to suspend operations.
“The local and state restrictions currently in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic made it very difficult for them to successfully operate,” Frankenfeld said.
The Rebels have been members of the NAHL since the 2015-16 season and posted a 178-94-22 record in 294 NAHL regular-season games.
This past season, the Rebels were in 5th place in the East Division with a 21-30-3 record when the season was canceled.
