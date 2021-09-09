On Thursday afternoon, five goals from five different Johnstown Tomahawks helped the squad shut out the Jamestown Rebels 5-0 in the first of two preseason contests.
Cole Bianchin, Carson Galin, Stephen Kyrkostas, Tyler McNeil and Johnny Ulicny each scored for the Tomahawks.
The teams meet again at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, the training home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Friday's preseason game is free and open to the public.
