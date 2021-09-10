CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP – Six unanswered goals propelled the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 6-1 victory over the Jamestown Rebels in an exhibition game on Friday morning. The contest was played at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the training home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
After Jamestown struck first in the initial period, Johnstown’s David Chorney tied the game at 1.
Goals from Jacob Badal and T.J. Koufis gave the Tomahawks a 3-1 lead after the second period.
Egan Schmitt, Badal and Ed Pazo added goals in the third to set the final.
At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Tomahawks battle the Aberdeen Wings in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.
