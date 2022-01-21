LEWISTON, Maine – The Johnstown Tomahawks, led by assistant coach Dave Dunkleberger, secured a comeback win against the Maine Nordiques, 5-3, on Friday night.
Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia is with his family after the death of his father on Wednesday and will not be with the team in Maine, Tomahawks officials said Friday.
New Tomahawks goaltender Matt O’Donnell stopped 32 of 35 shots in his Johnstown debut. O’Donnell began the NAHL season with Wichita Falls, but will take on a prominent role after goalie Sam Evola’s departure to play at Bowling Green State University.
Maine took a 2-0 advantage on goals by Theo Thrun and Jonny Meiers early in the first. The Tomahawks’ Ryan Vellucci scored late in the period.
Johnstown tied the game in the second period via Egan Schmitt’s sixth goal of the season.
The ‘Hawks added third-period goals by Stephen Kyrkostas, Sean Ramsay and Jake Black into an empty net. Maine’s Tyler Gaulin scored on a power-play.
The two teams play again Saturday night in Lewiston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.