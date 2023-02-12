JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks took care of business this weekend by completing a two-game series sweep over the struggling Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks with a 3-1 Sunday afternoon victory before 1,859 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Johnstown (21-17-2) is on a roll, as the Tomahawks won their eighth in a row and now trail fourth-place Maine by just one point in the NAHL East Division standings.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team was able to stay focused and avoid looking past or taking lightly an opponent in Danbury (2-36-6) whose winless streak has now reached 30 consecutive games.
“The most important thing of the weekend was that we came in needing to get four points, and we got all four,” Letizia said. “It wasn’t our prettiest game by any means either night, but finding ways to win at this time of the year is very important.”
Johnstown followed up a Saturday night shutout with another strong defensive effort. Goaltender Adam Johnson stopped 23 of 24 Jr. Hat Tricks shots, and the Tomahawks killed off all four Danbury power-play chances in addition to five more in the series opener.
“Our PK (penalty kill) unit did a really nice job," Letizia said. "Dunk (assistant coach Dave Dunkleberger) has been working really hard with them. It’s just a mindset thing and the guys are really buying into the approach.”
Danbury gave the Tomahawks all they could handle for much of Sunday’s contest thanks to a standout performance by Jr. Hat Tricks goaltender Thomas Kiesewetter. The netminder made 36 saves on 38 shots and turned away several excellent Tomahawks’ scoring opportunities.
“We had some grade-A scoring chances, and he made some big saves,” Letizia said. “This game could have easily had a couple more on our side.”
The teams battled through a scoreless opening period in which the Tomahawks outshot Danbury 14-8, and the Jr. Hat Tricks subsequently got on the board first at the 2:35 mark of the second period when Wyatt Stefan ripped a shot from the right circle past Johnson on assists from Chase Sandhu and Max Matthews.
Later in the period, it took the Tomahawks just eight seconds to cash in on their second power-play opportunity of the game. Will Moore buried a blast from the right circle for his seventh goal of the season after taking a feed from Anthony Galante at 5:27.
Johnstown went ahead for the first time when James Barbour netted his 10th goal of the season, chipping one past Kiesewetter from the left of the crease at the 13:39 mark. Johnny Ulicny and Ethan Perrault picked up assists on the play.
“We got off to a slow start, but once we started working hard in the D zone, the offensive chances came,” Barbour said.
The Tomahawks clung to that one-goal lead for the rest of the second period and most of the third, with the Jr. Hat Tricks killing off four Johnstown power-play opportunities during that stretch.
The game almost turned on the conclusion of one of those power plays. As a loose puck drifted back toward the Johnstown zone, it was snared by Danbury’s Aiden Farro as he left the penalty box to give him an uncontested breakaway. However, Farro was denied by Johnson to keep the Tomahawks in the lead with 2:50 to play.
“That was a tough situation. The puck squirting right to the guy coming out of the box, but Adam made an outstanding save to keep the game where it was,” Letizia said.
The Tomahawks sealed the outcome with 38 seconds left when Will Lawrence put home an empty-net goal, with Ryan Vellucci and Dylan Shane assisting on the play.
Johnstown will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when it hosts Maryland to kick off a two-game series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.