DANBURY, Conn. – Bryce Laager's first goal of the season with 15:13 left in the third period proved to be the game-winning tally as the Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 3-2 on Saturday afternoon to complete the weekend sweep and earn their fourth straight victory at Danbury Ice Arena.
Both teams finished with 28 shots on goal.
Will Lawrence's unassisted goal and Will Moore's tally off a feed from Will Bowman gave Johnstown a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Danbury's Andrew Eberling found the back of the net on an assist from Emerson Molas to cut the deficit in half in the second period.
In the third, Danbury's Peter Lajoy netted a goal off a feed from Logan Nickerson 3:14 into the period. Ninety-three seconds later, Laager buried a goal off a pass from Ryan Panico.
Johnstown goaltender Adam Johnson made 26 saves. Danbury's Karlis Mezsargs stopped 25 shots.
Danbury served 39 penalty minutes. Johnstown collected 29 minutes worth of penalties.
The Tomahawks return home to face the Northeast Generals for a two-game series as part of a six-contest homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
