A look at the freshly laid ice surface at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 By Mike Mastovich
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Drake Albers scored twice to lead the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-1 road victory over the Northeast Generals on Friday night.

Albers scored off a feed from Anthony Galante to give Johnstown a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Ryan Panico added a tally off a James Barbour pass to lead 2-0 after the second.

Albers scored in the third off an assist from Galante to go ahead 3-0.

Northeast’s Jake LaRusso netted a goal with 10:52 left to pull within 3-1. Johnny Ulicny’s empty-net goal set the final.

Adam Johnson made 21 saves for Johnstown (5-7-3 with 13 points).

The Tomahawks finished 1-for-8 on the power play. 

Second-place Northeast is 10-8-1 with 21 points.

