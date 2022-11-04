ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Drake Albers scored twice to lead the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-1 road victory over the Northeast Generals on Friday night.
Albers scored off a feed from Anthony Galante to give Johnstown a 1-0 lead after the first period.
Ryan Panico added a tally off a James Barbour pass to lead 2-0 after the second.
Albers scored in the third off an assist from Galante to go ahead 3-0.
Northeast’s Jake LaRusso netted a goal with 10:52 left to pull within 3-1. Johnny Ulicny’s empty-net goal set the final.
Adam Johnson made 21 saves for Johnstown (5-7-3 with 13 points).
The Tomahawks finished 1-for-8 on the power play.
Second-place Northeast is 10-8-1 with 21 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.