LEWISTON, Maine – Tristan Poissant buried two goals while Carson Gallagher and Max Kouznetsoz each tallied two assists to lead the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 6-3 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Saturday night.
The Tomahawks scored two goals in each period to improve to 13-7-4 with 30 points in the NAHL East Division, three points behind New Jersey for second place.
Johnstown goaltender Alex Tracy blocked 38 of 41 shots on goal to better his record to 5-2-1.
Noah Basarab, Spencer DenBeste, Christian Gorscak and Andrew Murphy supplied goals for the Tomahawks.
Sean Bauchens, DenBeste, Murphy, Colin Price and Chris Trouba all assisted on goals.
Johnstown returns home for a 8:05 p.m. Friday game against Maryland. The Tomahawks also host the Black Bears at 7 p.m. Saturday to conclude the two-game series.
