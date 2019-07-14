1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial was the coolest spot in town on Sunday while hosting the hottest action.
Over 70 prospective Johnstown Tomahawks from throughout North America played in a pair of exhibition games in an attempt to earn a spot on next month’s training camp roster. The games represented the culmination of the club’s four-day main tryout camp, which played out on the first sheet of July ice installed at the arena in over two decades.
Among the players in action were nine from last year’s team, which was the first in franchise history to advance to the Robertson Cup tournament. Plenty of new faces are guaranteed to find a place on this season’s roster, but defenseman and team captain Chris Trouba said he liked the energy during camp.
“Especially as camp got on a little bit, the energy really ramped up,” said Trouba. “We even had some fights (on Sunday), and that shows just how badly these guys want to be here.”
Coming off a dominating 47-9-3-1 record in 2018-19, the club’s profile has been lifted. Coach Mike Letizia said the success was helpful on the recruiting trail this offseason, but also noted that expectations are set by each year’s team.
“I think the challenge is understanding that every season is different with a different group of guys,” Letizia said.
“We want to write our own stories every year.
“And that’s really the fun part in coaching this team. There is a challenge in working with a new group every year to get them to perform as we expect. Certainly, the standard is set very high, but that’s a good thing.”
Trouba said the high turnover number from last season’s roster to this season’s doesn’t change where the team’s sights are set. He said he expects himself and the other returning players will all step up as leaders and set the tone.
“There are a lot of expectations now,” he said. “We set the bar high.
“But that doesn’t change anything about how we’re going about our business. The coaches and staff did a great job in recruiting to bring in the same kinds of guys and makeup like we had last season. It’s going to be a matter of us coming together and jelling so we can finish the whole deal this time.”
One of the gaping holes facing the upcoming season’s roster is at goaltender where no players return. Carter McPhail, the Tomahawks top goalie who had a North American Hockey League best record of 41-6-2, will take his skills to NCAA Division I Ferris State as a scholarship athlete.
Four goalies backstopped the exhibition games on Sunday. Letizia said he sees the potential for all of them to follow in McPhail’s shoes.
“You look at a guy like Carter who was a free agent in our camp last year and really had to work hard to even make the roster,” Letizia said.
“He started the season as our No. 3 goalie. But he kept working and improving and eventually became our No. 1 and earned himself a scholarship. We think there is potential with some of these guys to do the same thing. It’s up to them to take hold of the opportunity.”
Letizia said those off-ice success stories - players advancing from the Tomahawks to major college programs and even the NHL - has been a big boost as he spoke to recruits.
Trouba noted that another attractive feature is the community support. Johnstown is among six teams in the league to average an attendance number over 2,000 per game.
“I’ve always told people that Johnstown is the best place to play junior hockey,” Trouba said.
“There’s nowhere else like this. The organization is top-notch and does a great job accommodating our needs. And the fans are a huge positive. We have the best fans in the league. I know when I was considering my options, I did my research and those factors played a huge part in why I came here.”
