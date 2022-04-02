MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Holt Oliphant scored two goals, including an empty-netter with 32 seconds remaining as the Johnstown Tomahawks dropped NAHL East Division leader New Jersey 4-1 Saturday night at Middletown Ice Arena.
Johnstown took all four possible points from the Titans in the weekend sweep, staying a point ahead of Jamestown for second place in the East Division with 68 points.
The Tomahawks opened the scoring at 8:01 of the first when David Wilcox potted his fourth of the campaign with helpers from Stephen Kyrkostas and Egan Schmitt.
Kyrkostas and Schmitt also assisted on Oliphant’s first of the contest at 6:35 of the second. Zachary Murray followed at 15:21 with his 24th of the season with the assist credited to Drew Jeffers.
New Jersey’s Ryan Coughlin notched his team’s lone goal at 6:11 of the third, scoring on the power play. Oliphant sewed up the Johnstown victory with his 16th of the year, an unassisted goal.
Tomahawks goaltender Matthew O’Donnell stopped 32 of the 33 shots that the Titans put on net.
