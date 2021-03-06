DANBURY, Conn. – Ryan Poorman's goal 1:27 into overtime completed a weekend sweep for the Johnstown Tomahawks in a 3-2 victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Saturday afternoon.
The triumph boosts Johnstown's first-place lead in the NAHL East Division to three points over second-place Maine (45 points).
Jay Ahearn assisted on Poorman's goal in overtime.
Will Margel and John Gelatt, his 19th goal to share the NAHL lead, scored for Johnstown (22-6-4) to go ahead 2-0 3:01 into the second period. Ahearn is second in the NAHL with 41 points, one behind Aberdeen's Payton Matsui. Max Smolinski assisted on both goals, with Holt Oliphant adding another helper.
Jason Kleinhans and Robert Hyde buried goals for Danbury (11-10-2) to force a 2-all tie with 2:31 left in the second period.
There was no scoring in the third period. Josh Graziano made 19 saves for Johnstown to improve to 5-3-2. Danbury's Andrew Pichora stopped 34 of 37 shots on goal. The Tomahawks finished with a 37-21 advantage in shots on goal, including a 14-4 discrepancy in the first period.
Johnstown returns home next weekend for a series against Maryland, with games at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
