The top two teams in the North American Hockey League's East Division will meet at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial this weekend, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and concluding with a 7 p.m. Saturday clash.
Both the Johnstown Tomahawks (32-8-5, 69 points) and Maine Nordiques (31-18-1, 63 points) clinched playoff berths last weekend. The Tomahawks are 4-1-1 in six previous meetings against Maine. On April 2-3, Johnstown notched lopsided 8-1 and 7-1 victories in Lewiston, Maine.
With two regulation victories this weekend, the Tomahawks could clinch the East Division and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Maine is six points behind the Tomahawks with only four games remaining after Saturday's tilt.
Johnstown swept New Jersey by scores of 9-6 and 4-3 last weekend. Maine went 3-0 against Danbury on the road, winning 6-5 in overtime, 5-2 and 4-1.
Tomahawks goaltender Josh Graziano ranks fourth in the NAHL with a 2.20 goals against average. Since being acquired in February, the netminder is 11-0-2 with a 2.12 GAA and .921 save percentage. Sam Evola is seventh with a 2.29 GAA and .915 save percentage.
Maine goaltender Tyriq Outen was pulled from his team's losses to the Tomahawks in early April, permitting 11 goals on 46 shots.
Two of the top five NAHL points leaders play for the Tomahawks. Jay Ahearn is second in the league with 51 points, two behind Aberdeen's Payton Matsui. Ahearn has 25 goals and 26 assists. John Gelatt ranked fifth with 48 points, which includes an even 24 goals and 24 assists. Brendan Clark has compiled 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points, which is tied for eighth place. Will Margel, the East's No. 2 star of the week, is tied for 11th place with 20 goals, 22 assists and 42 points.
Stefan Owens leads the Nordiques with 41 points, which includes 21 goals and 20 assists. Tyler Gaulin has 34 points, and Isaiah Fox has racked up 32. Eleven players have at least 22 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.