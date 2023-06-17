Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Will Bowman announced his commitment to play NCAA Division III hockey at Adrian College.
“We are very happy for Will on his commitment to Adrian," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "He definitely made an impact on the Tomahawks organization during his one season here in Johnstown. "Will was a very strong defenseman who was also a great veteran presence, and an ambassador in the community. Even during the extended time he unfortunately missed due to his injury, he was a vital member of the team helping in any way he could on or off the ice. I look forward to following the next steps of his journey as he advances on to Adrian College and we wish him nothing but the absolute best in his future endeavors.”
During his career with the Johnstown Tomahawks, the Chicago native accounted for one goal, 11 assists and 12 points in 44 games. Prior to Johnstown, Bowman competed for the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League as well as with Deerfield Academy.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to Adrian College,” Bowman said. "I would like to thank all the amazing billets and fans that I had the pleasure of meeting over this past season. Johnstown is an extremely special place to play and I was lucky to have spent my 20-year-old season there. Best of luck to all the returners.”
Bowman will join Tomahawks teammate, Ryan Vellucci, at Adrian College located in Adrian, Michigan. The Adrian Bulldogs are four-time NCAA Division III national champions, most recently in 2022.
