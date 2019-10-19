PITTSTON – The Johnstown Tomahawks used a three-goal third period to break open a tight game and split a weekend series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.
Rookie goaltender Alex Tracy recorded his first shutout and captain Chris Trouba had a goal and an assist during the final 20 minutes as the Tomahawks beat the Knights 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Revolution Ice Centre.
Johnstown’s Tristan Poissant broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal with only 12 seconds remaining in the second period.
Malik Alishalov and Christian Gorscak assisted on the eventual game-winner.
Trouba made it a two-goal lead at 11:04 of the final period. Spencer DenBeste and Max Kouznetsov had assists.
DenBest netted his fourth of the season with help from Pavel Kharin and Trouba at 14:14. Alishlalov scored his first of the year at 18:06 on the power play. Gorscak and Poissant assisted.
Tracy stopped all 22 shots he faced. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goalie Zach Stejskal had 36 saves on 40 Tomahawks shots.
The Tomahawks are 7-5-2 with 16 points, one point behind the second-place Knights and two back of the division-leading New Jersey Titans, who played the Maine Nordiques on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.