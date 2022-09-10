DANBURY, Conn. – A pair of second-period goals helped the Johnstown Tomahawks prevail 2-0 over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in a spirited contest that featured over 100 penalty minutes.
Johnstown, which saw Alec Rajalin-Sharp make 20 saves, avenged Friday’s season-opening loss to the Jr. Hat Tricks to forge a split for the weekend.
Ryan Panico (15:44) potted the Tomahawks’ first goal, with helpers from Justin Rapp and Gabriel Lunn. Ryan Vellucci added to the Johnstown lead 56 seconds later with Lunn and Will Lawrence assisting.
Johnstown, which racked up 48 of the game’s 102 PIMs, put 42 shots on net with Danbury goaltender Adam Johnson stopping 40.
