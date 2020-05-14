Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Brendan Blair has committed to play NCAA hockey for the Aurora Spartans of the NCHA conference.
Blair, of Fenton, Missouri, recently completed his first season in Johnstown and the NAHL. He joined the Tomahawks in November after a trade with the Amarillo Bulls.
Blair instantly became a workhorse on the Tomahawks blue line and in the community. He played a prominent role solidifying the defensive group both defensively as well as chipping in offensively. In the 29 games Blair played for Johnstown, he compiled four goals and eight assists for 12 points. Additionally, he was an astonishing +22. Away from the rink, Blair was named the Tomahawks 2019-2020 Humanitarian of the Year for his tremendous contributions in giving back to the entire Johnstown community.
“Brendan was a great acquisition for us in November,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “We had familiarity with him so bringing him to Johnstown we felt would not only help us on the ice, but off the ice as well. Brendan delivered in both ways. He played fantastic for us in all situations, and was an outstanding citizen in our community earning our team’s Humanitarian of the Year Award. He is one of those guys that as a coach you wish you could have every year because of what he means to the team both on and off the ice”
Tomahawks alum Drew Doyon recently graduated from Aurora serving as the team captain for three seasons. He began his professional career with the Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL.
Aurora University, located in Aurora, Illinois, is led by coach Jason Bloomingburg, an NAHL alum.
