If the season series trend continues, the Johnstown Tomahawks and Maryland Black Bears likely will play two tightly contested games this weekend at 1st Summit Arena.
Odds are, one goal will determine the outcome.
The teams have played five times so far, with all five meetings decided by a one-goal margin, including three games that stretched into overtime.
“This is going to be a challenge for us this weekend,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “Maryland is a hard-to-play-against team who we have had extremely close battles with all season long.”
The Tomahawks won the most recent meeting, 3-2 in overtime, at 1st Summit Arena on Dec. 11.
That was the season series’ only game played in Johnstown prior to Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7).
The Black Bears won a pair of games at Ice World in Abingdon, Maryland, on Nov. 27-28.
Maryland’s 2-1 win to open that weekend was the Tomahawks’ first regulation loss of the season. Maryland also won 4-3 the next night.
Johnstown had opened the delayed NAHL season with a 7-6 overtime road win over Maryland on Oct. 11. The Black Bears won 4-3 in overtime in a rematch the next night.
Letizia’s team is 2-2-1 against Maryland this season.
Overall, the Tomahawks (16-5-3) are second in the NAHL East Division, trailing the Maine Nordiques by two points (37-35). The Black Bears (12-8-5) are in third place, six behind Johnstown.
The ’Hawks are 8-2 in their last 10 games, but are coming off a 6-5 road loss to New Jersey. The Titans scored with six seconds remaining to snap Johnstown’s six-game winning streak.
“We had an odd mid-week, one-game week last week that we unfortunately dropped in the final seconds,” said Letizia, whose team is 11-0-1 on home ice this season. “It was a good learning experience for us as to just how important every small detail is for the entire 60 minutes.”
The Tomahawks are led by the line of Jay Ahearn (17 goals, 19 assists, 36 points), who ranks second in the NAHL scoring; Brendan Clark (9-24-33), third in league points; and John Gelatt (16-15-31), sixth.
Ahearn and Clark hold the top two spots among rookie scoring. Gelatt’s 16 goals are second in the league, with his five game-winners ranking first.
“We have definitely competed in practice since the loss (at New Jersey), trying to reinforce what makes us successful and what areas we need to pay more attention to,” Letizia said. “It will be a big test for us to answer the bell.”
