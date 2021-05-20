The East Division champion Johnstown Tomahawks appreciate the opportunity to meet the Maryland Black Bears in the first round of the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs on Friday and Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2019-20 regular season as the Tomahawks were surging to the top of the East Division standings.
Last year, the chance to compete in the postseason was replaced by a virtual Robertson Cup playoff tournament online.
“It’s certainly exciting to be able to get into playoff hockey, especially after the challenging uncertainty we began this season with and of course, last year not getting a chance to even finish our season,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
Tomahawks fans participated in a pre-playoff rally Thursday night at 1st Summit Arena, where the theme was “Raise Together.”
“We’re always appreciative of our fan support, especially this season,” said Letizia, whose Hawks were among the few teams that consistently played in front of crowds nearing 1,000 fans amid pandemic restrictions. “Moving into the playoffs, we are excited to have our fan support helping us at home.
“Hopefully, we can see an even bigger crowd presence in the playoffs.”
The top-seeded Tomahawks (39-10-5) and fourth-seeded Black Bears (25-21-8) will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the best-of-5 series. The ’Hawks went 26-3-2 at the War Memorial this season.
Games 3 and 4, if necessary, will be in Maryland on May 26-27. A fifth game, if needed, would be May 29 in Johns- town.
The Tomahawks went 8-3-2 against the Black Bears during the regular season, with five games going to overtime and nine of the 13 meetings being decided by one goal.
“There probably won’t be too many secrets between our two teams as we are pretty familiar with each other,” Letizia said.
“We have to make sure that we are executing what makes us successful and ultimately wanting it more than our opposition.”
The Tomahawks’ top scorers include Jay Ahearn (13 goals, 31 assists, 62 points), Brendan Clark (18-37-55), John Gelatt (24-30-54) and Will Margel (23-28-51). Ahearn averages 1.19 points a game with five game-winning goals and 10 power-play tallies. Margel averages 1.38 points a contest and has 14 power-play assists, four power-play goals and five game-winners.
Johnstown goalies Josh Graziano (13-4-3, 2.18, .932) and Sam Evola (18-6-2, 2.18, .924) formed a strong combination in net.
Michael Morelli (15-12-4, 2.66, .923) is in goal for the Black Bears. Hunter McCoy (14-21-35) and Luke Mountain (17-12-29) are leading scorers.
