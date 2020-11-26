After a lengthy break, the Johnstown Tomahawks finally got back on the ice and swept a pair of home games over the New Jersey Titans last weekend. Now, they’re scheduled to work overtime.
“We are looking forward to another challenge coming up this weekend,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia, whose 5-0-3 team with 13 points is second in the North American Hockey League’s East Division.
Johnstown had gone nearly a month without playing a game due to three straight weekends of COVID-19 pandemic-related postponements prior to taking a pair from the Titans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The ‘Hawks are bracing for a brutal road schedule that will include three games at two sites this weekend and five games away from 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in eight days.
The stretch begins with games at the Maryland Black Bears on Friday and Saturday, and at the New Jersey Titans on Sunday afternoon.
“It felt great to be back in action this past weekend, and we were fortunate to pick up two wins (over New Jersey),” Letizia said. “We can’t sit on any of that, as we expect this to definitely be the toughest stretch of our schedule to date.”
After visiting the Black Bears and playing the Titans in a rescheduled date from an earlier postponement, the Tomahawks will play at the Maine Nordiques on Dec. 3-4.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic always is a threat to disrupt the schedule.
“As we have said since Day 1, we have to take things one day at a time and focus on what we can do Friday to be successful especially given the circumstances and challenges of the upcoming schedule,” Letizia said.
Third-place Maryland is 5-3-2 and one point behind the Tomahawks. Fourth-place New Jersey is 4-5-4, tied with the Black Bears with 12 points.
First-place Maine entered the week with a 7-3 record and 14 points.
