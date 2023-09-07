The Johnstown Tomahawks will begin their 12th season in the North American Hockey League at the Maryland Black Bears as part of a two-game series.
The division foes will meet at 7:15 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland.
In 2022-23, Maryland went 9-3 against Johnstown.
The Black Bears outscored the Tomahawks 50-25 on their way to winning the East Division crown with a 40-15-5 mark and 85 points. Johnstown finished in fifth place and went 29-26-5 with 63 points.
On Thursday, the Tomahawks announced defensemen Justin Gibson, Lukas Klemm and Dylan Shane, and forward Will Lawrence as the team’s four assistant captains. Zach Aben was voted captain on Wednesday.
“I’m thrilled to announce our assistant captains, Will, Dylan, Justin and Lukas,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “They demonstrate leadership on and off the ice, setting high standards with their dedication and work ethic. Will and Dylan made tremendous strides as rookies last year and were incredibly impactful to our team with their on-ice play and the respect they earned from their peers. Justin and Lukas joined our team having junior experience, but wanted to become a part of the Tomahawks organization and they have without question been respected leaders since Day 1 of training camp. With these four combined with Zach’s lead, the coaching staff feels that our team is in excellent hands, and I’m confident they’ll inspire and elevate our players all season.”
Gibson, a native of Pittsburgh, played two seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He tallied 10 goals, 21 assists and 31 points across 102 games. Gibson completed five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite organization.
Klemm, from Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins the Tomahawks after one season with the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers in 2022-2023. He contributed two goals and nine assists for a total of 11 points in 54 games. Prior to his time with the Clippers, Klemm played for the Jamestown Rebels in the NAHL during the 2021-2022 season, accumulating eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.
Shane, from Kutztown, is committed to play for Niagara University. He returns to the Tomahawks after compiling one goal and 16 assists for 17 points in 60 games.
Shane made one appearance for the Tomahawks in 2021-2022. He spent three seasons at Mount St. Charles Academy.
Lawrence, of Bethesda, Maryland, returns for his second season in Johnstown. He netted 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points in 56 games. Lawrence previously played at Mount St. Charles Academy, where he accumulated an impressive 72 points from 40 goals and 31 assists in 104 games.
