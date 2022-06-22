The Johnstown Tomahawks will begin the 2022-23 season at NAHL East Division foe Danbury on Sept. 9.
Johnstown is slated to play 60 regular-season games, 28 home, 28 away and four at the NAHL Showcase from Sept. 14-17 in Blaine, Minnesota.
After the two-game road series at Danbury, the Tomahawks will compete in the showcase.
A two-game road trip to Northeast on Sept. 23-24 will be followed by the home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Philadelphia Rebels, who have relocated from Jamestown.
The Tomahawks will face off against the Northeast Generals in the annual New Year’s Eve game at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Johnstown entertains Philadelphia in a three-game series on March 24-26.
Fan appreciation weekend will be held throughout the final homestand of the regular season, scheduled for April 14-15 against the New Jersey Titans.
The Tomahawks have four road series consisting of three games, Oct. 28-30 at Maryland, Nov. 25-27 at Philadelphia, March 17-19 at Maryland and April 6-8 at Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.