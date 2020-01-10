JAMESTOWN, New York – Tristan Poissant and Colin Price each scored two goals and David Tomeo had a shutout as the Johnstown Tomahawks routed the Jamestown Rebels 7-0 at Northwest Arena on Friday night in the NAHL.
Brendan Blair, Bennett Stockdale and Reed Stark each had one goal for the Tomahawks, who play the host Rebels again at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Christian Gorscak had three assists for coach Mike Letizia's team.
Carson Gallagher and Jack Therrien each had two assists for the 'Hawks.
Tomeo made 16 saves and improved to 13-5-2. He posted his first shutout with the Tomahawks this season.
The Tomahawks outshot the Rebels 24-16.
Johnstown converted both two power plays the Hawks had and successfully killed off three Jamestown man-advantages in front of a crowd of 420.
