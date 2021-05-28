On Thursday, an urgent Johns- town Tomahawks squad defeated the Maryland Black Bears 4-2 to force a pivotal Game 5 in their NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs series. The best-of-5 series is tied 2-all with everything riding on Saturday’s contest, set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Saturday’s winner will face the victor of the other East Division series between the Maine Nordiques and New Jersey Titans. The Titans prevailed 3-0 on Friday to force a Game 5 on Sunday.
Heading into Friday’s NAHL playoff games, four of the top playoff scorers are competing in the Johnstown and Maryland series. Johnstown’s Jay Ahearn (five goals and four assists) and Will Margel (one goal and eight assists) were tied with nine points each. The Tomahawks’ Brendan Clark is right behind with eight points, including six assists. Maryland’s Josh Nixon has compiled seven points on three goals and four assists.
Johnstown, the East’s regular-season champion, prevailed 5-3 at home in Game 1 on May 21 and fell 6-4 the following night. Maryland went ahead 2-1 in the series with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday. Facing elimination, Johnstown answered with a 4-2 triumph on Thursday.
Johnstown’s Sam Evola has a 2.25 goals against average in three games this series.
