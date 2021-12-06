Johnstown Tomahawks forward Jacob Badal played a big role in a weekend road sweep of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and received recognition as the North American Hockey League East Division Star of the Week.
“Jacob did this weekend what he has been doing all season and that’s being an effective 200-foot player while being a tremendous asset to our offensive attack,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He has been such an important player for us this season, and this weekend he delivered almost every shift.
“We will continue to lean on him even that much more as the season continues to get more challenging.”
The 6-foot-1 Western Michigan University recruit had three goals and an assist in the two wins over Danbury.
Badal began his surge on Thursday, netting two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist in a 3-2 win. On Friday, the 20-year-old standout scored another game-winning goal in an 8-2 victory.
Badal ranks second on the Tomahawks with 25 points in 24 games this season. “He certainly deserves to be recognized for his efforts and his play,” Letizia said.
