The Johnstown Tomahawks announced an initiative intended to drive business to local restaurants and bars through streaming on television the North American Hockey League team’s games.
Local establishments may stream Tomahawks games at no cost, with an opportunity to earn revenue from ticket sales to games at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“These new partnerships are a great way to showcase our games and our brand to people all across the region,” Tomahawks Director of Business Operations Derek Partsch said.
The Tomahawks listed Scott’s By Dam, Woodside Bar and Grill, The Stadium Pub and Grille, Stonebridge Brewery and The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse as participants.
“We want the local community to latch onto these players, adopt them as their own,” said John Koufis, new Tomahawks majority owner. “When a player signs a Division I or Division III college scholarship, we want the community to feel a part of that.
“Our players’ success is our region’s success and vice versa.”
Participating businesses will receive a Tomahawks banner and a QR code for ticket sales, the team said.
For more information, call 814-536-4625 or email Partsch at derek@johnstowntomahawks.com.
The Tomahawks’ home opener against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings is on Sept. 30 at 1st Summit Arena.
