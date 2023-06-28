The Johnstown Tomahawks announced their North American Hockey League 60-game schedule on Wednesday, with 28 home dates and 28 road dates, along with four neutral-site contests.
Coach Mike Letizia’s Tomahawks will begin the season on the road against the East Division-rival Maryland Black Bears on Sept. 8-9 and then play four games in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, from Sept. 13-16.
Johnstown will visit the Philadelphia Rebels on Sept. 22-23.
The home opener at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial will be on Sept. 30 against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, a new team in the league. The same teams play on Oct. 1.
“We can’t wait to drop the puck on the new season,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “There is always such a strong level of excitement when the schedule comes out as it kind of signifies the kick-off of the season when you see the teams and dates show up.
“With the new teams in the division, it will be exciting to play against new opponents both at their place, and at home in Johnstown. The ability to play our home games inside our iconic building, and in such a passionate city like Johnstown is so special, and we look forward to September.”
Johnstown will play six home games before Thanksgiving including a pair of games against the New Jersey Titans on Nov. 13-14. The Tomahawks will host the Philadelphia Rebels on Nov. 10-11.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Tomahawks will welcome the Rochester Jr Americans, another NAHL new addition, for a three-game weekend series on Nov. 24-26.
Five December home games will be against defending East Division champion Maryland (Dec. 15-17) and the Northeast Generals (Dec. 30-New Year’s Eve).
March will be the busiest month on the home calendar with six games, including two weeknight home games. The regular season home schedule concludes with a pair of contests against Philadelphia on March 16-17.
Friday home games will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday home games will begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday home games will start at 4 p.m. The pair of Wednesday home games will be played at 7.
This will be the first season under the new ownership group, Tomahawks Hockey Partners LLC, an investor group led by John Koufis of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and a group of local investors.
