Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.