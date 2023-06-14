The Johnstown Tomahawks added 10 players, including three goaltenders, in the 2023 North American Hockey League (NAHL) Entry Draft on Wednesday afternoon.
With the 12th overall selection of the first round, Johnstown picked former Wellington Dukes goaltender Jacob Osborne out of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). The 6-foot-2 Osborne posted 2.22 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 26 games during the 2022-23 season. The Gloucester, Ontario, native went 16-8-2 in net.
Pittsburgh native Justin Gibson was drafted in the second round. The 6-1 Gibson, a defenseman, posted 31 points in 102 games over the past two seasons for the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
The Tomahawks added center Coleman Jenkins in the third round. The 6-3 Massachusetts native played for the Nanaimo Clippers and Merritt Centennials in the BCHL in 2022-23, posting seven points in 25 games. He also competed in 16 games and produced 14 points for the Boston Junior Bruins in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC).
In the fourth round, Johnstown picked forward Wiggo Weino. Standing at 6-6, Weino compiled 36 points over 40 games for the Rogle BK Junior team out of Sweden.
Goaltender Zackary Ferris was added in the fifth round. The goaltender from Pittsburgh amassed a .905 save percentage and 3.70 GAA in 23 games for the New Jersey Rockets in the NCDC.
Johnstown took defenseman Anton Claesson in the seventh round. The Sweden native provided 20 assists and 22 points for the MoDo Hockey 20-under team in 46 games during the 2022-23 season.
In the eighth round, left wing Blake Montgomery was selected. The 6-foot-4 skater from Annapolis, Maryland, produced 33 points, 24 assists, for the Mount St. Charles Academy in 52 games.
The Tomahawks selected forward Gryphon Watson-Bucci in the ninth round. The Utah native spent the past two seasons with the Boston Hockey Academy organization. At the 16-under AAA level, Watson-Bucci tallied 35 goals, 70 assists and 105 points in 60 games during his 2022-2023 campaign.
Johnstown picked Pittsburgh native William Tomko in thr 10th round. The forward spent this past season with Peters Township High School as well as with SHAHA Panthers 16-under AAA. In 16 games played with Peters Township, Tomko accounted for 22 goals, five assists and 27 points. With SHAHA, he racked up 40 goals, 62 assists and 102 points during the 2022-2023 season.
Goaltender Ryan Lehet was picked in the 11th round. The Seven Hills, Ohio, native compiled a 2.04 GAA and .921 save percentage in 21 games for the Granite City Lumberjacks of the NA3HL (North American 3 Hockey League). He was also on the Aberdeen Wings roster in the NAHL.
