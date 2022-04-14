His status as only the second 40-goal scorer in the Johnstown Tomahawks’ 10-season history is important to rookie forward Jake Black.
But there is a matter of securing a North American Hockey League playoff spot that is more pressing to Black as the ‘Hawks prepare for the final two-game set of the regular season at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We have really good team chemistry,” said Black, who has a league-high 41 goals and 75 points entering games against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7). “All of the guys get along great. Being with each other such a long time all year, you get close to the guys.
"If everybody buys in, I think we definitely can make a run at it.”
One Tomahawks win would secure a playoff spot in the tight NAHL East Division. Coach Mike Letizia’s team began the week in third place, one point behind second-place Jamestown and two ahead of fourth-place Maryland. But Jamestown and Maryland played Thursday afternoon.
Fifth-place Northeast has 65 points, with three games left. The Generals host first-place New Jersey on Friday and Saturday, then entertain the sixth-place Maine Nordiques in Sunday’s regular-season finale. A Generals loss in regulation would put the Tomahawks into the postseason.
“Our first mission is to get into the playoffs and then from there, work to be in the best possible position we can be,” Letizia said. “Ultimately, if you get a chance to play playoff hockey, you have to win at home and on the road and against anyone that you play.
“Obviously, you would like to lean on an ability to play at home, but I’m a firm believer that you have to play the hand you are dealt in the playoffs. Just find a way to win a game any way you can.”
Johnstown has relied on Black to find ways for the Tomahawks to win.
In 58 games, the 20-year-old University of Connecticut recruit has averaged 1.29 points a game. Black, 20, has nine power-play goals, 14 power-play assists and 23 power-play points, as well as four game-winning goals.
“Jake has had an exceptional season,” Letizia said. “His ability to score has been remarkable. Additionally, he has really found a knack for us to score at very timely moments.”
Black has been consistent, too.
He scored at least one goal in nine of 10 games during a span from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Black found the net at least once in 13 of 18 contests played from New Year’s Day through Feb. 26. The right wing has two goals and five points in his past four games.
“From the start, coach has given me plenty of opportunities playing on the top line and top power-play unit,” Black said.
“For most of the season, it was Jacob Badal and Sean Ramsay,” Black said of his linemates. “Even in training camp, we had chemistry, but Sean Ramsay had a season-ending injury. Braedon Ford stepped into a role on our line.
“We all have different skill sets and play well together. Ford also works hard. He’s younger. He wins face-offs, plays center and can score the puck, too.”
The only other Tomahawks player to reach the 40-goal mark is Carson Briere, who had 44 goals and 89 points during the 2018-19 season. That year, the Tomahawks posted 47 wins and a league-high 98 points.
Johnstown won two playoff series and advanced to the 2019 Robertson Cup semifinal round before losing 2-1 in a series against eventual champion Fairbanks. Briere currently plays for NCAA Division I Mercyhurst University.
“Carson Briere was our only other 40-goal scorer and we all know the legacy that he left here,” Letizia said. “So, seeing Jake in that company is pretty special, and we are fortunate that he is a Tomahawk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.