TOLEDO, Ohio – Four Toledo women’s basketball players finished in double figures to lift the Rockets past St. Francis by an 86-33 margin on Wednesday morning.
Nan Garcia led all scorers with 20 points to lead Toledo (4-2).
Quinesha Lockett added 15 points. Khera Goss netted 10 points, and Sophia Wiard contributed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
St. Francis fell to 0-8. Sophomore guard Kaitlyn Maxwell tallied 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Thirteen of her points came in the third quarter. Maxwell compiled 15 points in a game for the third time this season.
Jada Dapaa added five points and six rebounds.
Toledo led 36-11 at halftime, and controlled the second half with a 50-22 scoring advantage.
