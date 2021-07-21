Think it’s difficult to become the youngest wrestler ever to win a Cadet World Freestyle Championship?
Try being the mom of that young wrestler.
Karissa Bassett went through an emotional wringer over the past few days watching her son Bo, who is a 14-year-old student at Bishop McCort Catholic, represent the United States at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.
After recording a technical fall and two pins on Tuesday, Bo Bassett pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov on Wednesday to capture the 45-kilogram championship.
“His first three matches were so nerve-wracking,” Karissa Bassett said in a phone interview Wednesday, hours after her son’s victory. “I’m not used to seeing him give up points. I’m used to him completely dominating. He said, ‘I love it Mom. I love the battle.’ I said, ‘I’m glad you love it because it’s really hard on me! Thank God it’s over.' ”
Well, at least for a few days. Bo Bassett will begin competing for another world title on Saturday in the Greco-Roman portion of the tournament.
“The fact that he won gold in freestyle is amazing, but I think he wants to be the first to win gold in both, so there’s still pressure,” Karissa Bassett said.
Bo Bassett has been wrestling for more than half of his young life and has dreamed of winning a world title for almost as long. To see him achieve his dream was emotional for his 12-year-old brother Keegan as well.
Keegan broke down after watching Bo win his semifinal match on Tuesday and again after the championship bout on Wednesday.
“It’s unreal to go through it with him and to see how he won and to know that I can do it, too,” said Keegan, who won national titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman this year. “To see my big brother do it was unbelievable.”
Karissa started to cry after seeing her younger son’s emotional outburst, and that led some of the family members of the U.S. wrestlers seated around them to tear up. For the mother, the visualization of the bond between the two brothers was just as big as the moment that brought it about.
“I think that’s more important than those accomplishments, to know that we raised two boys that love each other so much,” she said. “I think that’s more important than anything. Family – that’s what matters.”
Bill Bassett, Karissa’s husband and the father of Bo and Keegan, served as Bo’s coach at the event and has been with him every step on the journey to Budapest.
“That was so special, to have them all here,” Bo said. “To spend it with all three of them, it’s an awesome opportunity for us. I’m so thankful they were able to come here and coach and watch me.”
Tuesday’s action had special significance for Bill, as Bo’s three victories came on what would have been the 62nd birthday of “Wild” Bill Bassett, the father and grandfather of Bill and Bo, respectively.
“My dad was a huge influence,” Bill Bassett said. “He was around to watch Bo his first two years. Bo was really tight with him before he passed away.”
“Wild” Bill Bassett died in 2013, but his son has no doubt that he was watching Bo win the world title.
“There’s been so many signs and so many weird things that were like my dad showing us that he was here,” Bill said. “It was seeing somebody that looks like him. Or seeing feathers, which we say are like signs from heaven, floating in the air.
“I guarantee he’s in Budapest with us.”
Plenty of folks who couldn’t be in Budapest with the Bassetts were cheering Bo on from Pennsylvania, as well as other areas of the United States.
“It’s been incredible,” Karissa Bassett said. “Within 10 seconds after he won, my phone had like 50 texts on it. It’s incredible to see the support that we have locally and throughout the U.S. We’ve met so many great people through wrestling.”
Even people who don’t normally follow wrestling or know the Bassetts were cheering for him on Wednesday.
“I just want to thank everyone for the amazing support,” Bill Bassett said. “It’s crazy how people banded together. People in Johnstown are just really, really supportive.”
