JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the second night in a row, the New Jersey Titans needed just one frame to do the majority of their offensive damage.
In Saturday’s case, the one stanza held all of the Titans’ offense.
New Jersey scored four times in the second period and held off a late Johnstown Tomahawks charge to claim a 4-3 win in front of 1,197 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Our effort was definitely there,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “We were just able to cash in on one of our opportunities, and they took advantage of theirs more effectively. That’s just kind of how it went. They were able to bury chances. I can’t fault our effort. The execution just wasn’t there.”
New Jersey’s stellar performance in the second period followed scoring three times in the third frame of Friday’s win, helping the Titans earn the weekend sweep.
The Titans also extended their point streak to 13 games, and are now 11-0-2 in that string of contests. The win helped New Jersey (18-11-2) maintain the No. 2 spot in the East Division standings with 38 points.
Johnstown (12-14-2, 26 points) remains in fifth, sitting four points behind Maine, which defeated Maryland in overtime Saturday.
“It was a tough weekend,” Letizia said. “We really needed those results. There’s a lot of season left, though, and it’s too early to dwell. That can’t happen now. We know what it takes to be competitive, and we’ll get there.”
Following a scoreless first period, Johnstown’s David Matousek recorded the game’s first goal just 1:41 into the second frame.
New Jersey responded with a tally from Ethan Wongus at 4:55 before the squad scored three times over a two-minute span to blow the game open. Eric Charpentier scored two goals, one on the power play, and Dominik Bartecko added a third, giving the Titans a 4-1 lead through two periods.
The Tomahawks played aggressively during the third period to attempt to claw back into the game, but didn’t find the back of the net until Ryan Vellucci’s goal with 2:32 remaining. Zach Aben scored with six seconds left to set the final for Johnstown, which went 0-for-5 on the power play.
“We want to play hard and create our offense from playing the right way,” Letizia said. “We made that push in the third and just came up short. When you get a lead, it’s a lot easier to play downhill than chasing them uphill. We had that situation for a short time.”
The Tomahawks will now be on a break for the Christmas holiday. Johnstown will host Northeast on Dec. 30 and 31.
Letizia said he hopes his players will use a week off to unwind and take their minds off hockey before returning to practice prior to their next series. The Tomahawks have also been hurt by many players being inactive, which includes three injuries, an illness and a suspension.
In turn, Johnstown has been forced to bring in multiple new players. The Tomahawks, after readding Grant Dietz on Friday, called up 17-year-old Luke Chappelle from the same Maine Nordiques 18-under junior league team.
Chappelle started on defense in his Tomahawks debut Saturday.
“It’s tough when you have to deal with those types of things, and everything kind of piled on us all at once,” Letizia said. “It’s been a little bit of a battle. That’s just something you have to adjust to and overcome.
“We have a nice break here to reset our bodies physically, mentally and emotionally. A lot of people don’t realize the grind these kids go through playing in this league. We’re going to let them enjoy the time off and come back stronger.”
