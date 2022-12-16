The New Jersey Titans haven’t lost a game in regulation since Oct. 29, a trend that added another chapter on Friday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Titans dominated the third period to pull away from the Johnstown Tomahawks 7-3 in front of 1,308 fans.
In their past 12 games, the Titans are 10-0-2 with 22 of a possible 24 points in the NAHL East Division standings and are in third place with 34 points.
The Tomahawks’ two-game winning streak ended and Johnstown slipped to 12-13-2 with 26 points. The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena.
“It wasn’t like we didn’t know they know how to score goals. They’ve been able to score goals for 10 years, but it was tough,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “They get one. We make it 1-1. Then, 5-on-3, which I hardly agree with that, but it was what it was and they made a 5-on-3 goal.”
New Jersey’s Marcus Sang scored 6:38 into the game to give the Titans the early lead.
Johnstown responded via Drake Alberts’ power-play tally at 10:03.
But the Titans capitalized on 5-on-3 power-play opportunity as Levente Keresztes scored at 11:52 to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead that stood through the period.
The Titans pushed the lead to 4-1 after goals by Sylas Oberting and Michael Young on a breakaway.
But the Tomahawks answered with captain Ryan Vellucci’s sixth goal at 13:33, only 1:08 after Young scored.
Anthony Galante closed the gap to 4-3 with his 13th goal at 17:20 of the second.
“The second, a couple chances for them went in,” Letizia said. “We were able to respond with a couple quick ones. I liked our momentum going into the third, but for whatever reason in the third, pucks found their way in for them and we couldn’t find any in.”
Brady Hildreth put the Titans ahead 5-3 only 1:09 into the final period, and Sang extended the New Jersey lead to three goals at 4:40 of the third. Keresztes scored his second of the night at 14:02.
“Throughout the game, I honestly wouldn’t even say we necessarily had a bad game, but we unfortunately had a bad result,” Letizia said. “We had a lot of chances ourselves, really good Grade-A chances.
“If they go in, you never know.”
Notes: The Tomahawks added 18-year-old forward Grant Dietz to the roster on Friday. A native of Batavia, Illinois, Dietz had played with the Maine Nordiques Under-18 team. … New Jersey Titans defenseman Owen Luik’s father, Jaan Luik, attended Friday’s game and recalled playing for the Dayton Bombers in Johnstown against the Steve Carlson-coached Chiefs during the 1991-92 ECHL season. … A fourth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 1988, Jaan Luik scored three goals and 24 points as a Dayton defenseman after previously tallying two goals and 11 points with the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones prior to a trade that season 30 years ago. His pro career had stops in the ECHL, International Hockey League, Sunshine Hockey League and Colonial League. … Johnstown starting goaltender Adam Johnson stopped 8 of 14 shots before giving way to Colin Purcell, who had 14 saves on 15 shots.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
