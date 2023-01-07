MIDDLETON, N.J. – Goals from Leo Schwartz and Anthony Calafiore during the third period paved the way for the New Jersey Titans as they handed the Johnstown Tomahawks a 4-2 loss, wrapping up a two-game sweep in the process.
New Jersey’s Zakari Brice stopped 30 shots in the win, while the Tomahawks’ Alex Rajalin-Scharp turned away 37 of the 40 shots taken by the Titans.
The teams traded goals during the first two periods, starting with New Jersey’s Levente Keresztes’ 15th of the campaign at 6:31. The Tomahawks countered as Ryan Vellucci pushed a puck into the net at 12:29 with help from Ethan Perrault and James Barbour.
Johnstown held a short-lived lead during the second when Ryan Panico potted his fourth goal at 5:10. The Titans answered at 10:31 on a tally from Ethan Wongus.
