Not once, but twice the Johnstown Tomahawks had to rally on Saturday night, including tying the game in the final moments to salvage a point before falling to the New Jersey Titans 6-5 in a shootout.
“Unfortunately we were not able to get two points tonight, but we showed a lot of resiliency and kept fighting back,” Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia said.
Through the first 20 minutes of play between the two sides, the contest remained scoreless but not for lack of excitement on the ice. The Tomahawks strong play helped tilt the ice their way during the first half of the period, complete with two power-play opportunities.
Neither attempt on the man-advantage yielded a goal for the Tomahawks, and the Titans were able to pull momentum back to their side after the penalty kills. Once they found their legs, the Titans began to push back against the Tomahawks’ early barrage, but the results only mimicked what the Tomahawks could muster.
When the horn sounded on the first period of play, there was much to be happy about for both teams, but the scoreboard still read the exact same as when they began play 20 minutes prior.
The lack of scoring from the opening stanza was a distant memory during a wild second period where the Tomahawks and Titans combined for five goals, including three by the Titans in a span of just 51 seconds.
Before the Titans’ outburst, the Tomahawks broke the ice off an odd-man break as Noah Basarab was in the right place and the right time to clean up a rebound in front of the net and slide the puck past a sprawling Arseni Sergeev for a 1-0 lead.
Giving up the opening goal did not phase the visiting Titans, and they pushed back with fury until the dam gave way.
Tyler Nielsen tied the game, Chris Garbe pushed the Titans in front, and Mac Wiseman extended the lead, all in the span of 51 seconds to stun Johnstown.
From leading to trailing in a matter of seconds can shock the system, but Johnstown remained focused and continued to fight back.
With a little over 5 minutes remaining in the second period, Sean Bauchens flipped a pass to a streaking Bennett Stockdale who ripped a wrist shot off the back bar to bring the Tomahawks within a goal.
Just when it looked like the Tomahawks were going to escape the second period trailing by a goal, Carson Gallagher was hit with a boarding major, forcing the Tomahawks to kill 5 minutes if they hoped to keep the game within reach.
Bridging the second and third period, the Tomahawks were able to successfully kill off the Gallagher major without any further damage on the scoreboard.
As an added bonus to killing the penalty, the Tomahawks pulled back momentum and made it count.
Defenseman Quinn Warmuth clanked a shot off the pipe and in for a power-play marker to draw the Tomahawks level.
“We could have folded, but we fought and were able to come back and tie it,” Letizia said about his team’s fight after falling behind.
“We want to trust ourselves, dig down deep, and believe in what we can do.”
The Tomahawks continued to press and soon found themselves in front 4-3.
Once again it was a defenseman coming through as Matt Doyle released a shot from the point that looked like it changed direction in front before sneaking past Sergeev.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as Mitch Machlitt answered back for the Titans with a power-play goal of his own to knot the score at 4 with 7 minutes left.
It appeared the game was headed to overtime before the Tomahawks were awarded one last power play with 2:30 left on the clock.
They were able to convert on the man-advantage, but it turned out to be a game-saving goal instead of a potential winner.
Off a harmless looking clearing attempt, Titans’ penalty killer Cam Gendron corralled a loose puck and made a power move around Tomahawks goaltender Alex Tracy to slide the puck home to give the Titans a late 5-4 lead.
Trailing once more, but still on the power play, the Tomahawks forced overtime when Gallagher atoned for his earlier mistake by banging home a loose puck in the crease to even the score at 5.
Letizia talked about his team’s mentality through the hectic final moments.
“We didn’t panic,” the coach said about the tense late stretch. “We tried to regroup ourselves, realize there is still a lot of time and we still had a powerplay.”
In the overtime period, both teams had their chances, but neither goalie blinked, and the game went to a shootout to decide a winner.
Machlitt scored the lone Titans’ goal in the shootout and Sergeev blanked the Tomahawks’ three shooters to secure the victory.
