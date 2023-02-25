MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Five goals in the second period helped the New Jersey Titans roll to a 6-0 triumph over the Johnstown Tomahawks on Saturday night at Middletown Ice World Arena to record the weekend sweep.
Second-place New Jersey (29-13-3, 61 points) received goals from Brady Hildreth, Robert Hyde, Levente Keresztes, Ben Muthersbaugh, Ethan Wongus and Michael Young. Sylas Oberting provided three assists, while Joe Harney and Brian Robertson each recorded two helpers.
Keresztes, Hildreth and Wongus all scored within a span of 1:51 in the second period to chase Johnstown goaltender Adam Johnson.
New Jersey's Hyde and Young found the back of the net against Alec Rajalin-Scharp in the final five minutes of the period to lead 5-0.
In the third, Muthersbaugh scored with 2:37 left.
Fifth-place Johnstown (22-20-2, 46 points) received 16 saves from Johnson. Rajalin-Scharp stopped 20 shots.
New Jersey outshot Johnstown 42-20.
New Jersey is 6-0 against the Tomahawks this season with a 32-12 scoring margin.
Johnstown will play at Maine in a three-game series on March 2-4.
