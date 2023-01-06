MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Two goals each from Anthony Calafiore and Michael Young, who provided three helpers, helped the New Jersey Titans defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 7-4 to begin a two-game series on Friday night at Middletown Ice World Arena.
New Jersey outshot Johnstown 35-26. The Titans scored the first four goals of the game.
Calafiore and Joe Harney found the back of the net as New Jersey led 2-0 after the first period.
Levente Keresztes (two assists) and Young added tallies to lead 4-0 with 2:33 left in the second. Will Moore's goal brought Johnstown within 4-1 at the end of the stanza.
Young and Eric Charpentier (two assists) each scored to give New Jersey a commanding 6-1 advantage midway through the third. Ethan Perrault, Johnny Ulicny and Anthony Galante buried goals to trim the deficit down to 6-4 with 4:39 left. However, Calafiore scored an empty-net goal to set the final with 37 ticks left.
New Jersey's Zakari Brice made 22 saves. Johnstown's Alec Rajalin-Scharp provided 28 saves.
New Jersey's Dominik Bartecko and Brady Hildreth each dished out two assists.
The teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
