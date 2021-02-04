Titans 6, Tomahawks 5: In Middletown, New Jersey, Johnstown dropped a back-and-forth NAHL contest when New Jersey’s Jake Suede scored with only 6 seconds remaining to give the hosts a one-goal victory.
The Tomahawks led 4-3 through two periods but the Titans tallied three goals in the final 20 minutes.
New Jersey’s Blake Humphrey netted the first goal of the third period at 3:01 to tie the score at 4-all. Johnstown’s Daniel Tkac scored at 8:15 to put the visitors in front 5-4.
But the Titans’ Jake LaRusso made it 5-all 1:22 after Tkac’s goal. Caden Lewandowski and Brendan Clark each had two goals for the Tomahawks.
The Tomahawks outshot the Titans 30-24.
New Jersey goaltender Berk Berkeliev had 25 saves. Johnstown’s Peyton Grainer stopped 18 shots.
Johnstown went 1 of 2 on the power play. New Jersey was 0 of 2.
