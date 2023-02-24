Tomahawks logo

A look at the freshly laid ice surface at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Three markers in the third period helped the New Jersey Titans break open a one-goal contest and defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-0 on Friday night at Middletown Ice World Arena.

Second-place New Jersey (28-13-3, 59 points) received two goals from Brendan Dumas and two Anthony Calafiore assists. 

Dumas scored the game's first goal with 3:52 left in the second period. 

In the third, Owen Luik scored 6:11 into the period. Ryan Novo added a marker, and Dumas found the back of the net on the power play with 2:24 left to set the final.

Fifth-place Johnstown (22-19-2, 46 points) received 38 saves from Alec Rajalin-Scharp. 

New Jersey outshot Johnstown 42-35, including 26-3 in the third period. Johnstown held a 32-16 shots on goal advantage through the first two periods. The Tomahawks went 0-for-4 on the power play.

New Jersey is 5-0 against the Tomahawks this season with a 26-12 scoring margin.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you