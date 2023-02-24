MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Three markers in the third period helped the New Jersey Titans break open a one-goal contest and defeat the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-0 on Friday night at Middletown Ice World Arena.
Second-place New Jersey (28-13-3, 59 points) received two goals from Brendan Dumas and two Anthony Calafiore assists.
Dumas scored the game's first goal with 3:52 left in the second period.
In the third, Owen Luik scored 6:11 into the period. Ryan Novo added a marker, and Dumas found the back of the net on the power play with 2:24 left to set the final.
Fifth-place Johnstown (22-19-2, 46 points) received 38 saves from Alec Rajalin-Scharp.
New Jersey outshot Johnstown 42-35, including 26-3 in the third period. Johnstown held a 32-16 shots on goal advantage through the first two periods. The Tomahawks went 0-for-4 on the power play.
New Jersey is 5-0 against the Tomahawks this season with a 26-12 scoring margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.