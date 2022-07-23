JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tyler Dancu was a steady presence on the mound at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Saturday night.
The right-handed pitcher kept his Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors team in the game by holding Martella’s Pharmacy’s lineup in check throughout Game 4 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series.
When the regular-season champion’s offense finally clicked with a pair of runs to take the lead in the top of the eighth, along with four more tallies for insurance in the ninth, Dancu still was standing on the hill to finish a 6-1 victory that sealed the best-of-5 series.
“The last four innings I was at negative-10% energy and 110% grit,” said Dancu, who allowed only two hits while striking out 13 and walking four.
The Seton Hill University hurler only allowed Brycen Rearick’s solo homer over the screen in the second inning and a single to left field by Tyler Alexander in the fifth. He retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, with an error resulting in the lone baserunner during that span. Dancu threw a whopping 140 pitches, 82 for strikes.
“He got stronger as the innings went along,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “His curveball was more effective. His velocity was still up. We decided to ride him out there. He didn’t want to come out.
“I hate going 140 pitches with a guy. I usually go 110 tops. He wanted the ball and we rode him out.”
Paul Carpenter won the series 3-1.
Third-seeded Martella’s took Game 1 by a 9-4 score. But Paul Carpenter reeled off three straight victories to win its third straight league playoff championship. Paul Carpenter will make its second straight AAABA Tournament appearance as the night-game host because the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a team effort,” Dancu said. “That’s what got me through it. I struck out so many, but I didn’t strike out everyone. I just kept chipping away. They chipped away too. We got the job done.”
Paul Carpenter will play under the lights during the 77th AAABA Tournament, which begins on Aug. 1 at the Point and outlying fields. Runner-up Martella’s Pharmacy will make its 13th consecutive tournament appearance and host the day games at Sargent’s Stadium.
“We hit a good pitch for a solo home run. They hit a good pitch to get a 2-1 lead,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “They were able to break it open (in the ninth) on a slow roller where we didn’t have much of a play. When it comes down to one or two pitches, you can’t be disappointed in your team. You’ve got to tip your hat to them. They’re a solid team. They take advantage of those mistakes.”
With two outs in the top of the eighth, Lucca Baccari and Zach Seaman each singled. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third.
No. 9 hitter Jordan Sabol, who had two flyouts and a fielder’s choice in his three previous plate appearances, worked an eight-pitch at-bat before doubling off the left-field screen. Both runs scored and Paul Carpenter took its first lead, 2-1.
“Big, quality at-bat in the nine-hole,” Sheriff said. “You hide a guy in the nine-hole and he rips it.”
In the ninth, Paul Carpenter used three walks and singles by Baccari and Seaman to score four more runs.
“It’s a three-peat for us,” Sheriff said. “I’m just happy to be able to do that for Paul Carpenter.”
