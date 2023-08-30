Maddie Lieb, Elaina Smith

 

Carroll-McCort’s Maddie Lieb (left) celebrates scoring a goal on Greater Johnstown with teammate Elaina Smith during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.30, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, noon

Everett, Portage, River Valley at Bishop Guilfoyle, noon

Central Cambria at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Ferndale, 3:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships, TBA

Soccer

College Women

Shepherd at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.

St. Francis at Delaware, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Mount Union, 4 p.m.

Southern Fulton at North Star, 4 p.m.

Northern Cambria at St. Joseph's Catholic Academy, 4 p.m.

United at Windber, 5 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Bedford at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Richland, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Southern Fulton at North Star, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at McConnellsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Westmont Hilltop, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Forest Hills at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Tyrone at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Shade at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Portage at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at River Valley, 6 p.m.

North Star at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian Academy at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

United at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Curwensville at Meyersdale, 5 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at North Star, 5 p.m.

Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

