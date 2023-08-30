Golf
High School
Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Somerset, Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, noon
Everett, Portage, River Valley at Bishop Guilfoyle, noon
Central Cambria at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Ferndale, 3:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships, TBA
Soccer
College Women
Shepherd at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
St. Francis at Delaware, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Mount Union, 4 p.m.
Southern Fulton at North Star, 4 p.m.
Northern Cambria at St. Joseph's Catholic Academy, 4 p.m.
United at Windber, 5 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Bedford at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Richland, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Southern Fulton at North Star, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at McConnellsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Westmont Hilltop, 6:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Forest Hills at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Tyrone at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
Shade at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Portage at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at River Valley, 6 p.m.
North Star at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian Academy at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
United at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Curwensville at Meyersdale, 5 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at North Star, 5 p.m.
Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
