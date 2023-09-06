Golf
High School
North Star at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.
Penn Cambria at River Valley, 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Philipsburg-Osceola at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships, TBA
Soccer
College Women
St. Francis at Cleveland State, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
West Shamokin at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Calvary Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 5 p.m.
North Star at Windber, 5 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Geibel Catholic, 6 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Tyrone at Central Cambria, 6:30 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Northern Bedford County, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Carroll-McCort, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.
High School Girls
Calvary Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
Huntingdon at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Tyrone at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Chestnut Ridge, 5 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Northern Bedford County, 5 p.m.
Bellefonte at Somerset, 5 p.m.
Clearfield at Greater Johnstown, 5:15 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Carroll-McCort, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at Richland, 6 p.m.
Penns Valley at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
North Star at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Windber at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Clearfield, 4 p.m.
Richland at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Bellwood-Antis, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
United at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Lighthouse Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Curwensville at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Richland, 6 p.m.
Windber at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Shade at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Windber at Curwensville, 5 p.m.
Glendale at Meyersdale, 5 p.m.
Mount Union at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
North Star at Juniata Valley, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Portage, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin vs. United Valley, at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.
