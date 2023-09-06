Golf

High School

North Star at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.

Penn Cambria at River Valley, 3 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Philipsburg-Osceola at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships, TBA

Soccer

College Women

St. Francis at Cleveland State, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

West Shamokin at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Calvary Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 5 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 5 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Geibel Catholic, 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Tyrone at Central Cambria, 6:30 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Northern Bedford County, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Carroll-McCort, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

Calvary Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Huntingdon at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Tyrone at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Chestnut Ridge, 5 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Northern Bedford County, 5 p.m.

Bellefonte at Somerset, 5 p.m.

Clearfield at Greater Johnstown, 5:15 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Carroll-McCort, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area at Richland, 6 p.m.

Penns Valley at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Windber at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Clearfield, 4 p.m.

Richland at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Bellwood-Antis, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

United at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Lighthouse Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Curwensville at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, 6 p.m.

Windber at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Shade at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Windber at Curwensville, 5 p.m.

Glendale at Meyersdale, 5 p.m.

Mount Union at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

North Star at Juniata Valley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Portage, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin vs. United Valley, at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.

