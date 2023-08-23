Golf
High School
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.
Everett, Rockwood, Tussey Mountain at North Star, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Canisius at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
College Women
St. Francis at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
