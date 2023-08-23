Golf

High School

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.

Everett, Rockwood, Tussey Mountain at North Star, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Canisius at St. Francis, 3 p.m.

College Women

St. Francis at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

