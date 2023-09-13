Ava Byer

Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer digs for a Conemaugh Valley kill attempt during a Heritage Conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School Boys

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, at Summit Country Club, 10 a.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Portage, 3 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Cambria Heights at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Mount Union at North Star, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Windber at Forbes Road, 5:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at California, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Carroll-McCort at Richland, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Guilfoyle at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Windber, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Somerset at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.

Grier School at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Windber, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Penn State Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Richland at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bellwood-Antis, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Portage at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

United at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Everett at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Tyrone, 6 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Everett at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

United Valley at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Windber at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.

