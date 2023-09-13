Golf
High School Boys
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, at Summit Country Club, 10 a.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Portage, 3 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Mount Union at North Star, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Windber at Forbes Road, 5:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at California, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Carroll-McCort at Richland, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Guilfoyle at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Windber, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Somerset at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.
Grier School at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Windber, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Penn State Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Richland at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bellwood-Antis, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Portage at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
United at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Everett at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Tyrone, 6 p.m.
North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Everett at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
United Valley at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
North Star at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Windber at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
