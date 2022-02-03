Thursday's first-round District 5 Class 2A dual meet tournament matches have been postponed until Saturday due to impending weather.
No. 3 seed North Star (5-7) was scheduled to host No. 6 seed Tussey Mountain (10-9), and No. 4 Somerset (5-4) was slated to entertain No. 5 Northern Bedford County (10-6).
Those two matches will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chestnut Ridge High School. There will be no cash sales for tickets at the door. All tickets will be through Hometown Ticketing. All tickets are $6.
The semifinals take place at 11 a.m. with the finals slated for 1:30 p.m.
No. 1 seed and 10-time defending District 5 team champion Chestnut Ridge (14-0) will await the winner of Somerset or Northern Bedford County in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley (7-2) will take on either North Star or Tussey Mountain.
