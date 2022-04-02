WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Flood City Thunder earned their second consecutive victory by topping the Washington Mountain Men 42-40 in a back-and-forth Great Eastern Football Association contest on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder received a go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard scramble from quarterback K’Shaun Powell with just over three minutes remaining in what proved to be the game-winning score.
Flood City’s defense then sealed the victory after making a defensive stand as time expired. Brennan Mitchell and Shareef Blough each recorded pass breakups in the endzone on Washington’s final drive. Mike Duke had four tackles and a sack on defense in the win.
Blough picked off two passes and recorded three pass breakups for the Thunder. Roderick Rosiek also tallied an interception, while scoring three touchdowns on offense. Tyrell Jones and Isaiah Dawkins each also found the end zone for Flood City.
The Thunder (2-1) move above the .500 mark for the first time in franchise history. Flood City will travel to Bedford for its next matchup on Saturday.
