Flood City Thunder player/coach Matt Speed and his team will introduce Johnstown to eight-man semi-professional football on Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Speed, who also plays quarterback, will lead the Thunder against the Jefferson County Jaguars at 1 p.m.
“The type of vibe that we expect is more about people being happy to see some football,” Speed said during a meet-and-greet event held Friday night at Stadium Pub & Grille near the Point. “The NFL didn’t start yet. None of the high schools started yet. Having some football in the city, that’s a big thing.”
The Thunder lost the only game they played this season in the Greater Eastern Football Association (GEFA) – 67-19 at the Moshannon Valley Vikings on Aug. 1.
“Two weeks ago we took a hard beating,” Speed said. “I wasn’t so mad because that’s the best team in the conference. But I was upset with the guys because they didn’t give the type of effort that I wanted.
“This week they’re hyped and said they’re ready.”
The GEFA plays on a 50-yard field. The eight-on-eight format allows for high-scoring games.
“We try to get the crowd involved,” Speed said. “I played a little arena football. Playing arena football, the crowd is closer to you. Playing in this type of sport, football, it’s more of a contact sport.
“You can celebrate anytime. It brings the kids together. With everything that went on with the coronavirus, they have something more to look forward to.”
Thunder owner Georgianne Matava is glad to host a game after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a scheduling conflict on Aug. 1.
“We are so excited to finally get to play in front of our hometown,” Matava said. “We have a really great team and look forward to showcasing that talent for our fans.”
