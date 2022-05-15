The Great Eastern Football Association’s eight-man formations and 50-yard fields are tailor-made for offense, and Saturday afternoon’s contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point between the visiting Snyder County Spartans and the Flood City Thunder produced a record-setting display of offense.
The Thunder snapped a two-game losing skid by scoring the most points in their three-year franchise history in a wild 94-80 victory over the Spartans that featured six lead changes, 26 touchdowns, and an outcome that remained in doubt until the final minute.
“Both teams left it all out on the field,” said Flood City coach Chuck Kassick, whose team improved to 4-5 on the year. “Everyone on both sidelines was gassed. You can’t ask for any more of an effort.”
Flood City quarterback K’Shaun Powell outdueled Snyder County signal-caller Steven Ranck. Powell rushed for a game-high 178 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries, while completing 7 of 12 passes for 145 yards and four scores. Ranck finished 17 of 35 for 240 yards and eight touchdowns, but was also intercepted four times. Ranck added a team-leading 107 yards rushing and three scores on 21 carries and also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
In a game with such gaudy offensive statistics, the Thunder’s Shareef Blough was a difference-maker on defense and special teams. The Forest Hills graduate intercepted two passes, had a fumble recovery return for a touchdown, and also took a kickoff return the length of the field for a key score during a marathon fourth quarter.
Gabe Regester had the first of his six touchdown catches to open the scoring for the Spartans (2-7) in the first quarter on a 9-yard pass from Ranck before Powell’s 1-yard keeper tied the game heading into the second quarter.
Roderick Rosiek’s 22-yard touchdown reception from Powell followed by Powell’s conversion run gave the Thunder their first lead of the day before Ranck’s 18-yard scoring pass to Regester pulled the Spartans within 14-12.
After the Thunder muffed the ensuing kickoff return, Snyder County was driving for a potential go-ahead score, but after a strip sack of Ranck by Matt Speed, Blough scooped up the fumble and took it to the house from 35 yards out to put Flood City up by eight.
Ranck answered by returning the ensuing kickoff 45 yards for a score, and the Spartans recovered a subsequent onside kick with 1:53 left in the half, trailing 20-18.
Snyder County got a break when Ricky Good’s fumble after a 34-yard reception went out of bounds. That led to Ranck escaping several tacklers on a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal as time expired in the half to put the Spartans up 24-20.
“When we came out after halftime up four, I said we didn’t want to get into a shootout since we only had 12 players dressed,” said Snyder County coach Zane Simpson. “Next thing you know, that’s what we were in. We weren’t able to hold up in the end, but I was impressed with how our guys fought back.”
The Thunder controlled the action in the third quarter, taking a 40-30 lead on touchdown runs of 20 and 3 yards by Powell, along with a 32-yard scoring strike to Rosiek following a 27-yard touchdown run by Ranck.
“If you want to win in this league, you have to score,” said Powell. “I’ve never played in a game that went back and forth like this. Our offensive line made me able to make plays, get outside the pocket, and find my receivers downfield.”
That set the stage for an insane final period that saw the teams combine for 104 total points. Powell ran for touchdowns of 38 and 35 yards and Honcho Richardson caught a pair of touchdown passes in the quarter, along with one scoring reception by Alex Tisinger.
Regester, who finished with nine catches for 153 yards, caught four of Ranck’s five scoring passes in the period.
Blough’s 50-yard kickoff return put the Thunder up 82-66 at the 3:38 mark, but the Spartans eventually made it a one-possession game on Ranck’s 4-yard keeper and conversion pass to Regester to pull within 88-80 with one minute remaining.
Simpson chose to kick it away and use his time outs to hopefully get the ball back, but the Thunder put the game away on a 13-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Dawkins with 17 seconds left.
“This game showed how much of a power offense we have,” said Thunder center Brad Rosemas. “When everyone does their jobs, we can score just about any way possible.”
The Thunder’s season finale will be at home Saturday against the Moshannon Valley Vikings at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.