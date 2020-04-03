The fledgling Flood City Thunder semiprofessional football team will push back its season opener again due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight-man football team will play the DuBois Mountain Lions on May 9. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. at Trojan Stadium.
The opener originally was to be played on March 21 but initially was pushed back to April 11 because of the pandemic, which has disrupted the sports world on all levels while pausing or canceling events ranging from the NCAA and PIAA basketball tournaments to the NBA, NHL, NAHL and the Masters golf tournament.
The Thunder is a member of the Greater Eastern Football Association (GEFA).
“I talked with my team about the importance of being safe during this time,” said Thunder owner Georgianne Matava on Friday. “They are not practicing as a team, but are individually working out in their own ways.
“I’m so proud of them for showing their dedication to the team. They want to play, I want them to play and I think all of Johnstown wants them to play. I agree with what the GEFA said, ‘We want to play, but only when it’s safe for everyone.’”
Matava said even the May 9 date might be tentative depending on how the COVID-19 crisis unfolds.
“I have made follow up calls and everything is set,” Matava said. “We just need to get our community healthy. I always tell my guys, ‘Represent your town, represent your team and most importantly represent yourselves.’ And they believe that as much as I do. The Thunder can not wait to do all of that.”
Matava said the Thunder roster currently includes 29 players.
In addition to the Mountain Lions, the Thunder will play home games against the Moshannon Valley Vikings (Philipsburg) and Jefferson County Jaguars (Punxsutawney).
Road games will be played against the Mifflin County Tomahawks (Lewistown), Williamsport Wildcats (Williamsport), Montour Maniacs (Danville) and Upper Dauphin Comanche (Halifax).
Matava invited fans to join the Flood City Thunder official fan page on Facebook to learn more about the players, updates on the team and giveaways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.