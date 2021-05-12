BLOOMSBURG – The Flood City Thunder defeated the Columbia County Maniacs 64-18 on Saturday to improve to 3-3 in the Great Eastern Football Association.
The Thunder finished the second quarter with a 26-0 advantage and led 46-12 at halftime.
Levi Cook completed 11 of 18 passes for 148 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
Trey Andrews, Shareef Blough, Edric McArthurs Jr., Honcho Richardson and Duke Rozier all caught touchdown passes. Wuanyai Mayo hauled in four passes for 54 yards. Cook added 60 rushing yards and a score on nine carriers. Blough totaled 77 rushing yards and a TD on eight carries.
Matt Speed led the defense with eight tackles, three for loss, two sacks and two passes defensed.
Ray Robair notched six tackles and forced a fumble. Three touchdowns were scored on defense.
The Thunder host the Williamsport Wildcats at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
There will be a meet and greet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children under the age of 12 are asked to bring a football or Thunder T-shirt and have the players sign it and receive a free ticket into the game.
There will be a halftime performance by Chris Miller MMA.
A win Saturday and the second-year franchise can earn a playoff berth.
